﻿Palace, nation pray for victims of Sulu military plane crash

MANILA – Malacañang is one with the nation in praying for the victims of a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 crash in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday.

The Western Mindanao Command report as of 5:30 p.m. said of the 96 onboard, 50 were rescued but injured, 29 cadavers were retrieved, and 17 were still unaccounted for in the incident in Barangay Bangkal at about 11:30 a.m.

Two civilians on the ground were killed while four are undergoing treatment.

“We are deeply saddened by the C-130 mishap in Sulu,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. “Rescue efforts are ongoing, and we are one in praying for the safe recovery of the passengers.”

He urged the public to wait for further updates on the “unfortunate” incident.

“Let us wait for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to release an update on this very unfortunate incident,” he said.

On June 23, an S-70i Black Hawk Utility helicopter of the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing on a night flight training also figured in a mishap a few miles from the Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac.

Three pilots and three airmen were killed. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency