﻿Palace hopes next admin will sustain NTF-ELCAC gains

Malacañang hopes the next administration will sustain the gains of the government against the communist insurgency, through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Executive Order 70 signed in December 2018 created the NTF-ELCAC that institutionalizes a whole-of-nation approach in obtaining exclusive and sustainable peace, giving the government an effective solution against communist terrorists.

“Sana iyong next Pangulo, sinuman iyon, ay kaniya ring ipagpatuloy itong naging matagumpay na accomplishments ng (We hope the next President, whoever that is, will continue the successful accomplishments of the) NTF-ELCAC,” acting presidential spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

Nograles also cited the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), the second track of the localized peace agreements, as crucial to pushing a holistic and inclusive approach to address development and security issues affecting former rebels and indigenous peoples within communist-infiltrated areas.

Under E-CLIP, former rebels get safe houses with free livelihood assistance and skills training.

“Marami na po ang nagbalik-loob sa pamahalaan. Marami na pong nagbalik-loob sa gobyerno (Many rebels have already surrendered to the government. Many have returned to the fold of the law),” Nograles said.

The NTF-ELCAC is also implementing the Barangay Development Program that implements government projects in conflict-afflicted and geographically isolated villages that have been cleared from the influence of communist rebels.

For 2022, the BDP has identified 1,406 barangays nationwide entitled to PHP20 million each for farm-to-market roads, classrooms, water and sanitation systems, health stations, and livelihood projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency