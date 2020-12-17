﻿Palace expects speedy probe into NegOr city health exec slay

Malacañang is expecting the law enforcers to carry out a speedy investigation into the killing of a city health officer from Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental and her husband last Tuesday.

In a Palace press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assured that the killing of city health officer Dr. Mary Rose Sancelan and her husband Edwin is already being investigated by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Inaasahan po natin na magiging mabilis yung imbestigasyon nang mahuli na po, malitis, at maparusahan ang pumatay kay doktora (We expect a speedy investigation so that the perpetrator would be caught, tried, and penalized),” he said.

Reports showed that Sancelan and her husband Edwin, also employed at the local government unit, were gunned down by still unidentified persons for a still unknown motive late Tuesday afternoon.

Sancelan also served as incident commander of Guihulngan’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The couple was near their home in Carmen Ville Subdivision in Barangay Poblacion in Guihulngan when two persons on a motorcycle shot them and fled at around 5:20 p.m.

They were brought to the Guihulngan District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Recovered from the crime scene were 15 cartridges from a caliber .45 pistol, the police report said.

About 10 minutes after the couple was shot, another man was gunned down in Brgy. Calamba, just five kilometers away.

Saeler Alsong alias “Israel”, a resident of the same barangay, was on his way north aboard his motorcycle when shot by two men on another motorcycle.

Alsong was brought to the hospital but was also pronounced dead on arrival.

Two slugs and 14 fired cartridges of a caliber .45 gun were recovered at the scene by law enforcers.

Source: Philippines News agency