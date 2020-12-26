﻿Palace expects 2021 to bring new hope

Malacañang on Saturday expressed optimism that 2021 will bring new hope to the Filipinos.

In a message uploaded on his Facebook account, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque believed that the situation in the country will get better next year.

He issued the statement as Filipinos faced many challenges, including the crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Sabi nga ng mga matatanda, kapag ikaw ay bumagsak, ika’y tatayo. Dahil hindi po naging maganda ang ating 2020, chances are magiging napakaganda po ng ating 2021 (As they say, stand up each time you fall. Since 2020 is a tough year, chances are we will get a fresh start in 2021),” Roque said.

This year, the Philippines grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the latter part of 2020, the country also has to brave a series of tropical cyclones, including Typhoon Ulysses which claimed the lives of at least 101 people.

Roque, however, advised his fellow Filipinos to welcome 2021 with optimism.

“Pagdating ng 2021, mayroon po tayong bagong pag-asa (There is new hope in 2021). Hang in there, kalma lang (just be calm),” he said.

The Nov. 21 to 25 survey of the Social Weather Stations revealed that 62 percent of Filipinos felt that their life worsened in the past 12 months, while only 14 percent believed their life got better this year.

On Wednesday, Roque said the government’s “Ingat Buhay para sa Hanapbuhay (Protect Life for Livelihood)” campaign would restart the Philippine economy and help Filipinos to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a message on Christmas Day, urged his fellow Filipinos not to lose hope and instead look forward to new opportunities. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency