﻿Palace declares June 18 as special non-working day in Laoag

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 18 as a special non-working holiday here in celebration of the city’s 56th Charter Day.

“The people of the City of Laoag be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies subject to community quarantine, social distancing and other public health measures,” Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in Proclamation No. 1158 signed on June 7, 2021.

Laoag became a city in 1965 by virtue of Republic Act 4584, and was approved through a plebiscite.

As of this posting, the city government has not provided any specific program details yet as to how Charter Day will be commemorated this year.

Last year, the city government spearheaded a virtual program recognizing 55 individuals and members of the organizations in the city who made significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication during the time of the pandemic.

The search for the 55 inspiring heroes of Laoag aimed to promote the Laoageño values through the years amid a worldwide pandemic.

There was also a video essay, poem writing and digital slogan contest.

