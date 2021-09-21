﻿Palace congratulates Carlo Biado for ruling US Open

Malacañang on Sunday congratulated Carlo Biado for winning the US Open Pool Championship after beating Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp, 13-8, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday (Philippine time).

“We congratulate Carlo Biado for bringing pride and honor to the country by winning the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

Roque recalled how President Rodrigo Duterte conferred the presidential citation to Biado for winning a gold medal in the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in 2017.

“Carlo is indeed a world-class billiards champion. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte personally conferred Carlo a presidential citation for winning a gold medal in the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in 2017. Mabuhay ka, Carlo (Long live, Carlo),” he added.

Biado, a native of Nueva Ecija, who resides in Muntinlupa City, has now added US Open to his collection.

The 37-year-old former golf caddie became just the second Filipino to win the US Open, joining Efren “Bata” Reyes who ruled the 1994 edition.

Another Filipino, Alex Pagulayan, represented Canada when he won the prestigious World Pool Championship title in 2004.

