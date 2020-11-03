﻿Palace confident on fair, transparent probe vs. Mauro

Malacañang is confident that the fact-finding team created by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will conduct a fair and transparent investigation of the maltreatment case of former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro.

“Hinahayaan po ng Presidente sa DFA ang imbestigasyon at naniniwala po kami (na) magkakaroon ng patas at transparent na imbestigasyon ang DFA (The President leaves it to the DFA to investigate and we believe the agency would have a fair and transparent investigation),” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing Tuesday.

Roque, meanwhile, said he has no information about whether President Duterte would summon Mauro and personally talk to her regarding the case.

“Wala po akong alam na ganiyang plano (I don’t know such plans),” he said.

Mauro arrived in Manila on Monday night following a recall order from Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The embattled diplomat was caught on CCTV footage assaulting her Filipino helper multiple times inside the diplomatic residence in Brazil.

An investigation led by a DFA fact-finding team is underway to probe the incident following the go-signal given by Duterte.

The panel is expected to submit an initial report to Locsin within 13 days, whose recommendation will be then forwarded to the President.

Source: Philippines News Agency