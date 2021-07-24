﻿Palace calls for vigilance, cooperation after Batangas quake

Malacañang on Saturday advised the public to stay alert after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Calatagan in Batangas.

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also called for public cooperation following the strong quake.

“We ask residents of affected areas to remain alert and vigilant, take precautionary measures, and cooperate with their respective local authorities in case of an evacuation,” Roque said.

In its initial earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it traced the earthquake’s epicenter at 16 km. southwest of Calatagan, Batangas.

The tremor, reported at 4:49 a.m., was tectonic in origin, which means there was a movement in the Earth’s crust.

It was immediately followed by a magnitude 5.5 aftershock at 4:56 a.m.

Phivolcs reported 30 aftershocks as of 10:45 a.m., the majority of which was at magnitude 2.

It initially reported that the quake was at a magnitude of 6.7 but later reduced it to magnitude 6.6.

Roque said the Department of Public Works and Highways has deployed teams that would assess the structural integrity of or damage, if any, to key infrastructure in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Intensity V was felt in Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro; and Tagaytay City, Carmona, and Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Intensity IV was recorded in Manila, Marikina City, Makati City, Taguig City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Valenzuela City, Tagaytay City in Cavite, San Mateo in Rizal, and Batangas City and Talisay City in Batangas.

Intensity III was registered in Pasig City and San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

Roque, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s report, said no casualty has been reported in Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan, as of 9 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency