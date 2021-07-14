﻿Palace belittles Duterte’s possible expulsion from PDP-Laban

Malacañang on Wednesday belittled an idea raised a Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) faction that President Rodrigo Duterte could get expelled if he attends the July 17 assembly organized by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the PDP-Laban faction is free to do whatever they want, but reminded them that the ruling party only gained more members after Duterte, who chairs the party, won as president.

“Eh bahala po sila kung anong gagawin nila. ‘Pag nagdesisyon ang Presidenteng tumakbo ng bise presidente kahit anong partido pa, kahit walang partido tatakbo po iyan (What they want to do is up to them. If the President decides to run as vice president, no matter what party, even without a party, he can still run),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

Roque pointed out that PDP-Laban only had few members prior to Duterte winning the country’s top post.

“Ulitin ko po, isang jeepney lang po ang PDP-Laban bago po sumali diyan si Presidente Duterte. Kung aalisin ninyo po si Presidente sa PDP Laban, balik kayo sa isang jeepney (I will say it again, PDP-Laban is composed only of jeepney before President Duterte joined it. If you will expel the President, you will be back to one jeepney),” he said.

On Monday, Roque confirmed that Duterte will be attending the Cusi-led assembly in Clark, Pampanga on July 17.

PDP-Laban National Education Committee Chair Rufina “Pines” Arcega earlier said many of her colleagues do not agree with Duterte running for vice president in the 2022 national elections.

If that were to happen, she said Duterte could be removed from the party.

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, whose family was one of the founders of the party, on Tuesday called on his party mates to ignore the July 17 assembly organized by Cusi.

Cusi was kicked out from the party for allegedly violating rules over his alleged support for Duterte’s vice presidential bid.

Conflict in the PDP-Laban factions started after Cusi and Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao disagreed over the former’s support for Duterte’s candidacy as vice president.

Duterte earlier implied that Pacquiao’s corruption allegations stemmed from the fact that he was impatient to be named as the presidential bet their party.

Lacson-Sotto tandem

Meanwhile, Roque welcomed the possibility of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III and running in tandem for president and vice president, respectively in the 2022 elections.

“We wish them the very best. Because in a democracy, kinakailangan mayroong pagpipilian ang taumbayan (the people should have other choices),” he said.

Lacson and Sotto are planning to officially announce their candidacies for the upcoming elections on August 5.

The two senators are currently embarking on a consultative tour around Luzon and meeting with different local officials.

Source: Philippines News Agency