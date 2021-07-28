﻿Palace appreciates Robredo initiatives to fight Covid-19

Malacañang on Wednesday expressed appreciation over Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s efforts to help the government in containing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This, after Robredo, during her “Ulat sa Bayan” address, touted her office’s initiatives to fight Covid-19.

In a press statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace never disregarded Robredo’s determination to provide assistance to the Filipino people amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome the initiatives of the Vice President in the fight against Covid-19, which she enumerated in her Ulat sa Bayan and we are in no way diminishing her efforts in this trying time,” Roque said.

In her Ulat sa Bayan address delivered on Tuesday, Robredo announced her office’s success in helping the front-liners and the Filipino people amid the pandemic despite having a measly budget.

Robredo said her office has been able to provide front-liners with free shuttle services and temporary shelters, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and food and care packages.

She also flaunted her several Covid-19 programs, which include vaccination drive-through facility, mobile antigen testing, and telemedicine consultations.

Robredo said helping Filipinos in this challenging time of Covid-19 would ease their suffering.

Roque said the Palace welcomes any contribution, as well as policy recommendations, from anyone, including Robredo and her allies from the opposition, in a bid to defeat the coronavirus.

“Any contribution, including policy recommendations from the political opposition, to ensure the successful fight against the pandemic, is much appreciated,” he said.

Roque also agreed with Robredo that it is high time to provide assistance to the Filipinos amid the pandemic.

“In fact, in his last State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte personally paid tribute to Filipinos who have provided essential health services, have made our food chain supply running, have boosted economic activity, and have ensured peace and order in our communities during this pandemic,” he said.

Roque expressed hope that the entire nation would experience a “happy” Christmas and “better” future, as Filipinos stand united in arresting the spread of Covid-19.

“We reiterate: Now is the time to focus on Covid-19 and help the national government in achieving population protection; so together, we will recover and have a happy Christmas and a better future for all Filipinos,” he said.

The Philippines on Tuesday logged an additional 7,186 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total case count nationwide to 1,562,420.

Around 1,478,625 coronavirus-infected individuals have already recovered, while 27,318 have died.

There are still 56,477 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Duterte government’s goal is to inoculate up to 70 million within the year to achieve population protection.

On Tuesday, the government surpassed its 500,000 daily jab target, after it was able to administer around 659,025 vaccine doses nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency