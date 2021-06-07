﻿PAL cancels 7 Middle East, HK flights

MANILA – At least seven Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights between Manila and Hong Kong and the Middle East scheduled for June 6-8 were canceled, the carrier announced on Sunday night.

In an advisory, PAL said the cancelation was due to the limited availability of quarantine hotel rooms.

The following flights were canceled:

* June 6 – PR 5655-Riyadh-Manila

* June 7 – PR 5682/5683-Manila-Dammam-Manila

* June 8 – PR 5654/5655-Manila-Riyadh-Manila; PR300/301-Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PAL said it has already notified the affected passengers who could opt to refund their tickets or convert these to a travel voucher.

Affected passengers may also avail of an unlimited rebooking, with no rebooking fee until Dec. 31.

No fare difference will be charged to those who will travel in the same booking class until June 30, PAL said

Source: Philippines News Agency