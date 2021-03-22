﻿Pagudpud mayor declares lockdown of 2 villages

Town Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte declared its two barangays (villages) under lockdown effective 6:00 p.m. Friday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in his town.

In his two-page Executive Order No. 06, Benemerito said the whole area of Barangays Poblacion 1 and 2 will be strictly monitored by members of the Philippine National Police and the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams as a 24-hour curfew shall take effect in these barangays until March 30, 2021.

The surge of Covid-19 infections in Pagudpud town emanated from market vendors last March 12 with a total of 31 active cases as of this posting.

With an aggressive effort to contact and trace individuals, and subjecting them to RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests, Benemerito hopes the current pandemic situation will be controlled.

While on lockdown, Benemerito clarified “businesses shall remain open and all workers on duty shall be exempted from the curfew, provided minimum health protocols are followed”.

He added that all forms of gatherings are discouraged while the lockdown is in place.

After massive disinfection and meeting with market vendors, the Pagudpud new public market is ready to resume operation starting Saturday (March 20, 2021).

The mayor, however, reiterated that all market-goers shall observe the “no face mask, no face shield, no entry” policy and to observe social distancing at all times.

Market staff will also be designating only one entrance and exit points to regulate the entry of market-goers, according to the public advisory.

Source: Philippines News Agency