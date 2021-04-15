﻿Pagudpud beach listed among world’s ‘most beautiful’

Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte was listed among the 25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World by New York-based travel magazine Travel+Leisure.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) hailed the beach’s inclusion, which is the only destination in the Philippines to make it to the list.

“The DOT salutes the sole Philippine entry to the list, joining the ranks of other globally-recognized beaches such as the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hanelei Bay in Kauai, Hawaii; Cape Le Grand National Park in Western Australia and others,” it said.

The inclusion of Saud Beach in the international travel site’s A-list is a first for the coastal area of Pagudpud, also dubbed as the “Boracay of the North”.

The T+L boasted of “its white sand pitches gradually into the clear-as-glass water, like a real-world example of a zero-entry swimming pool.”

Source: Philippines News Agency