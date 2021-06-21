﻿Pagcor, auto firm boost PRC response efforts

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) strengthened Philippine Red Cross’ (PRC) transportation of personnel during blood collection programs and disaster and emergency response through the donation of motorcycle units and vans

Pagcor donated two Toyota Grandia vans to PRC Pampanga to be used in transporting blood collecting equipment and paraphernalia.

Honda Philippines, meanwhile, donated 104 motorcycles with insulated top box to PRC chapters for swift emergency response in times of calamities and disasters.

PRC chair and chief executive officer Senator Richard Gordon told Pagcor and Honda that their donations will be very useful as Red Cross expands its capacity to reach more areas nationwide.

“We are very grateful for Honda and Pagcor’s donation to help PRC and our fleet. As we extend our humanitarian efforts with their contributions, we will be able to reach even more communities without slowing down to aid the most vulnerable,” Gordon said in a news release.

Honda Philippines has been a long-time partner of PRC in providing aid to the most vulnerable.

It donated 21 motorcycle units in 2019 and another 83 units in January 2020, while Pagcor previously donated in May.

