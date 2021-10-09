﻿PAGASA raises flood alert in E. Visayas

Heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Maring may trigger flooding in major river systems in the Eastern Visayas region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned on Friday.

In an advisory, PAGASA identified several rivers in six provinces that would likely be affected by the downpour — Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay in Northern Samar.

Other rivers include Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran.

People living in low-lying areas near these river systems have been advised to stay alert for possible flash floods.

Those residing near mountain slopes have been told to watch out for signs of landslides.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier identified 2,433 villages in the region as highly susceptible to flooding and urged their respective local governments to take precautionary measures.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the weather disturbance was estimated at 495 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and a gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The weather bureau urged the public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices to continue monitoring updates on the weather disturbance.

Source: Philippines News Agency