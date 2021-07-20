﻿Pagadian bounces back, turns back MisOr

Pagadian continued to make waves in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg after tripping MisOr, 81-75, on Tuesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The bubble host banked on the late heroics of Jeric Serrano, Christian Manalo, and Keanu Caballero to hold off MisOr, which capped a string of games in consecutive days.

With MisOr just down by two, 70-72, with 3:12 remaining, Pagadian went on a 7-2 run off Serrano’s layup, Manalo’s free throws, and Caballero’s booming triple to up its lead to seven, 79-72, with 1:39 left.

Mac Baracael kept MisOr in the game with a three pointer of his own, but Pagadian held its opponent scoreless in the final 1:09 of the game even as MisOr committed two crucial turnovers that sealed the team’s fate.

Manalo finished with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, and five steals to lead Pagadian, which bounced back from its previous loss and moved up to 4-1.

Keanu Caballero added 14 points of 6-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, while Serrano put up a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds with two assists, one block, and three steals.

Ronjay Buenafe made 15 markers, two boards, and three dimes, while Baracael had 14 points, 10 caroms, three assists, one steal, and one block for MisOr, which fell to 2-3.

Meanwhile, Clarin claimed momentary possession of the top spot after clobbering Iligan, 98-65, in another game.

Behind a triple-double from John Wilson, the Sto. Nino moved up to 4-0, breaking out of a tie with the Basilan Peace Riders for first place while adding more woes to the still slumping Archangels, who remained winless after five tries.

Clarin quickly stomped its class right at the get-go, opening a 29-11 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back.

With 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, Wilson, who earlier this year was named the MPBL Lakan Season MVP, became the first player to post a triple-double in the young VisMin Super Cup.

Joseph Eriobu added 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block for the Sto. Nino.

Joel Lee Yu led the Archangels with 15 points, one rebound, and five assists.

Source: Philippines News Agency