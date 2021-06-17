﻿Pact inked to strengthen veggie production in Agusan Norte

The provincial government of Agusan del Norte has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Agriculture (DA) 13 (Caraga), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and private seed companies for the conduct of Vegetable Derby in the province.

In a statement issued Thursday, the DA-13 said the signing of the MOU was led by Agusan del Norte Governor Dale B. Corvera and DA-13 Technical Director Rebecca Atega on June 16.

“The Vegetable Derby was originally initiated by the MinDA to strengthen vegetable growing and production,” the statement read.

In Agusan del Norte, the project will be prioritized through the provincial flagship program called Agusan UP, it added.

“The Vegetable Derby project will explore, focus, and build up potential areas for commercial vegetable growing in Agusan del Norte,” the DA-13 said.

In a message quoted in the statement, Corvera thanked the two agencies for supporting the agricultural development initiatives of the province under the Agusan UP Flagship program.

“We developed Agusan UP centering on our vision of turning Agusan del Norte as an Agri-Forest Province and Economic Processing Zone of Caraga by 2027,” he said.

Through the Vegetable Derby program, Corvera is optimistic Agusan del Norte would be able to explore potential areas for vegetable production.

Under the MOU, the seed companies will provide the necessary seeds for vegetable production in the identified demonstration farms in the province.

These demonstration farms are located in Cabadbaran City and the towns of Nasipit, Kitcharao, and Las Nieves.

The DA-13 will also provide the materials needed for the nurseries and technical interventions while MinDa will be responsible for the sourcing of prizes for the duration of the derby.

Different farmers’ organizations in the province are also expected to participate in the Vegetable Derby project.

Under the MOU, the provincial government of Agusan del Norte will provide logistics, labor, and support to the participating organizations and stakeholders.

The project is expected to commence before the end of June this year.

