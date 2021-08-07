﻿Paalam, PH Olympians inspire amid pandemic trials: Palace

Malacañang on Saturday hailed Carlo Paalam’s silver-medal feat in the men’s boxing flyweight competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old Paalam’s road to the Olympics is the story of Filipinos – filled with perseverance, sacrifice, and hard work, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“May Carlo’s performance further serve as an inspiration to young generation of Filipinos,” he added.

Roque thanked all Filipino athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics for showcasing their world-class talent, representing the country, and uplifting the spirit of the people amid the pandemic.

“We thank you for giving the Philippines its best Olympic performance in history,” he said, referring to the 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze haul.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar likewise praised Paalam, a native of Cagayan de Oro City, for bringing home another silver medal after yielding a 1-4 points decision to Great Britain’s Galal Yafai at the Kokugikan Arena in Sumida City.

“Isang karangalan sa bansa ang iyong nakamit na silver medal sa Olympics (Your silver medal at the Olympics is an honor for the country). As a fellow Kagay-anon, you’ve not only represented our country but our region (Northern Mindanao) as well! We’re all very proud of you and your excellent performance,” he said in a separate statement.

Andanar said the achievement of Paalam, a first-time Olympian, is a win for all Filipinos.

“Nawa’y patuloy kang maging inspirasyon sa mga Kagay-anon at sa mga atletang Pilipino sa magiting mong determinasyon at puso para sa ating bansa (May you become an inspiration to your fellow Kagay-anon and the Filipino athlete with your determination and heart for the country)! Mabuhay ka (Long live)!” he said.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won gold while two other boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial, snared silver and bronze, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency