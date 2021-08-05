﻿Paalam, Marcial ‘inspiration’ to youth: Palace

Malacañang praised Filipino boxers Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial for their respective feats at the Tokyo Olympics, describing them both as “inspirations” for the youth to emulate.

Paalam moved to within one win from giving the Philippines its second gold after beating Japan’s Ryomei Tanaka in the men’s boxing flyweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena on Thursday.

On the other hand, Marcial lost to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak via split decision, 2-3, and settled for a bronze medal in the men’s middleweight class.

“We join the entire Filipino nation in celebrating the victory of Carlo Paalam in today’s men’s flyweight boxing semifinals. We are likewise proud of Eumir Marcial for his bronze medal finish in men’s middleweight boxing,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

He said both Filipino boxers brought “pride and honor” to the country.

“They truly serve as inspiration for our people, especially the youth, to emulate. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino (Long live the Filipino athletes),” he added.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar lauded Paalam, noting that the Philippines has already secured multiple medals for the first time since the Los Angeles 1932 Games.

“With your win today, we have already achieved our best performance yet in the history of our participation in the Olympics,” he said in a separate statement.

Andanar said he is one with Filipinos in praying for Palaam’s victory against Great Britain’s Galal Yafai on Saturday to bring home the country’s second gold medal.

“Lahat ng Pilipino ay sumusuporta sa iyo at nagdarasal na makamit mo ang pangalawang ginto ng ating bansa (All Filipinos are supporting you and praying that you get the second medal of our country),” he added.

Meanwhile, he thanked Marcial for getting the country’s second medal in boxing after Nesthy Petecio’s silver in women’s featherweight and the third overall for the Philippines after Hidilyn Diaz’s historic gold medal in women’s weightlifting.

“The whole Filipino nation is very proud of Eumir Marcial for his outstanding performance in the Men’s Middleweight Boxing competition that brought us our first Bronze Medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” he said.

He expressed hope that Marcial’s bronze medal would motivate other Filipino boxers and athletes to work hard to achieve their dreams.

“May your success further inspire aspiring Filipino boxers and athletes. The nation eagerly awaits your return here in the Philippines. Mabuhay ka (Long live), Eumir! We are all proud of you,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency