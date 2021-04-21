﻿PA cautions vs. bogus nat’l ID enumerators

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has cautioned the public not to transact with unauthorized enumerators in the ongoing Philippine National Identification System (PhilSys) or National ID.

“Only those in PSA uniforms are authorized to interview for PhilSys registration,” PSA warned on its website recently. “They have a valid ID from PSA for their identity.”

PSA made the announcement to ensure that National ID registrants are safe from “unscrupulous individuals” who may have criminal intentions such as robbery or illegally obtaining personal data for fraudulent activities.

“There are people from Philippine Statistics Authority who will house every area to get your details for registration for Philippine National ID. Only those in PSA uniforms are authorized to interview and register with you for PHILSYS,” PSA said.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, PSA also said its enumerators are equipped with evidence showing they are virus-free and clean.

“They also bring medical certificates or swab test results that will prove that they are Covid- free,” it said, adding that registrants would be asked to present two valid IDs to prove their identity and for them to qualify the National ID registration process.

In Davao City, NHA Maa Purok 33 leader Nestor Hilot urged on Friday all residents to go to Maa Barangay Hall to register for National ID.

“You go to the Barangay Hall and bring two valid IDs; you will be interviewed there for Step 1 registration,” he said in the vernacular.

He said NHA Maa households the Step 1 registration will run until Sunday “until further notice,” adding that PSA would contact residents for the Step 2 registration schedule.

According to PSA-Davao del Sur Provincial office, at least 82,000 Dabawenyos have already completed Step 1 and Step 2 registration as of March 31.

PSA said over 28 million Filipinos have already passed through Step 1 of PhilSys registration as of March 31, 2021.

“This includes the 17.3 million registered this year 2021,” it added.

Meanwhile, PSA also urged household owners to register their housekeepers for the National ID.

“We encourage you to register for the housekeepers because it is free, and it won’t be difficult for you to get a National ID in the next few days or months,” PSA said.

“The goal of PhilSys is to give valid proof of identity to every Filipino and foreign resident in the country. With the help of having proof of identity, it will be easier for our countrymen to access government and private sector services and other transactions that require a valid ID,” the agency said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency