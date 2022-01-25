﻿P9.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Sulu

Operatives of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) have seized some PHP9.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes off Sulade Island in Parang, Sulu province, a top NFWM official disclosed Monday.

In a statement, Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., NFWM commander, said the smuggled cigarettes were intercepted and seized Saturday some 8.4 nautical miles northwest of Sulade Island of Parang municipality.

Adaci said navy men aboard Multi-Purpose Attack Craft (BA489) were conducting maritime patrol while en route to Tawi-Tawi when they chanced upon the two “jungkong-type” watercraft – MB Fatima Shaina and MB Ameera – carrying the contraband.

MB Fatima Shaina was skippered by Abdulhain Abdurahim, with crewmen Sharif Jinnol; Ajal Frede Sali; and, Mudjasam Salahuddin.

On the other hand, MB Ameera was skippered by Rasul Kulayan with three crewmen identified as Eddie Mustala Albasir, Alkam Abdurajik Lajid, and Ridzmar Tapdi Kalim.

Adaci said the two watercraft were loaded with 278 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of PHP9.7 million.

He said the watercraft, together with its cargoes, were escorted to the Majini pier of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, home of the NFWM headquarters in this city for proper disposition.

“Upon arrival at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, NFWM, Zamboanga City, the apprehended personalities were given medical attention by personnel from Camp Navarro General Hospital,” Adaci said.

A K9 unit of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was invited to check for the possible presence of illegal drugs among the boxes of smuggled cigarettes in the presence of officials from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Adaci said the apprehended personalities and the contraband along with their boats were turned over to the BOC for appropriate legal action.

Source: Philippines News Agency