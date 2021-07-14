﻿P800-K allotted for market research on halal cosmetics

The government has allocated PHP800,000 for the conduct of market research on halal cosmetics until October, an executive of the Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI) said Wednesday.

“When we say halal cosmetics, this was made following the principles of the Halal Assurance Management System, and the Shariah (Islamic law). The contents used follow the Shariah. The contents are not against the Shariah, like these are not from animals and plants,” ITDI Director Anabelle Briones told the Philippine News Agency.

Briones added that the production process and the production area would be both exclusive for the halal cosmetics. “The equipment to be used are also solely for the halal cosmetics production. Cleanliness is also needed for both the production and the workers,” she continued.

Of the total funding, Briones said PHP500,000 came from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), while the ITDI provided the PHP300,000.

“Out target (for these products) is the growing Muslim population, as well as non-Muslims who are searching for products that are clean and safe. We also target the export market in Muslim countries,” she said.

The ITDI has tapped the University of the Philippines – Diliman to conduct the market research. Briones said the ITDI needed a third party to do the market research and UP is an expert on this.

She said part of the funding was used to make the products needed for the market research. These products would be given to companies included in a survey.

“Through a survey on the acceptance of (the ITDI’s) halal products, we would know what else we could improve to better serve the customers. We do the survey in various areas as we had included companies in the cosmetics industry,” Briones remarked.

Interested entrepreneurs and technology adoptors would benefit from this project, according to Briones.

“We received many inquiries about the halal cosmetics technology. A possible technology adoptor also expressed its interest,” she said.

