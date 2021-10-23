﻿P500-M undocumented luxury cars discovered in QC, Pampanga

Authorities discovered luxury cars and motorcycles worth around PHP500 million in separate inspections of two showrooms in Quezon City and Pampanga on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said a team from the Manila International Container Port (MICP) and members of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) inspected the showrooms in Xavierville, Quezon City and San Simon, Pampanga.

The inspections were conducted based on an intelligence report that smuggled luxury cars were stored in these areas, prompting the issuance of a letter of authority (LOA) by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero for the conduct of an inspection.

Armed with a LOA and a mission order, the implementing team composed of MICP Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) led by its chief Intelligence Officer 3 Alvin Enciso, NBI, and PCG Task Force Aduana inspected the showroom resulting in the discovery of luxury cars such as Lamborghini, Jaguar, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz, among others, and motorcycles or big bikes such as Ducati.

It added that all motor vehicles found do not have appropriate importation documents.

An inventory was also conducted on Thursday led by a Customs examiner and was witnessed by the inspection team and representative/s of the showrooms.

On the other hand, the owner/s of the vehicles are given 15 days to present importation documents.

The BOC said failure to comply with the order will result in the seizure and forfeiture of the goods, pursuant to Section 224 concerning Section 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Source: Philippines News Agency