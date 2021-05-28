﻿P50-M Covid-19 critical care, isolation hub opens in Pampanga

Health and local officials in this province led on Friday the inauguration of a new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) critical care and isolation facility as part of the government’s proactive response to the pandemic.

Located at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) here, the PHP50-million building was funded through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health (DOH).

The new building has 21 individual isolations rooms in the first floor and 29 beds in the second floor. It can accommodate up to 50 Covid-19 patients.

Also inaugurated at the JBLMGH were a new outpatient department, public health unit, women’s wellness and cancer care center building.

Those present during the inauguration rites were Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, chief of the JBLMGH Medical Center, DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Francia Laxamana, and DOH-Central Luzon Center for Health Development Director Corazon Flores.

Governor Dennis Pineda, in an earlier statement, said the putting up of more isolation and quarantine facilities in the province is part of their fight against Covid-19.

Among the other Covid-19 facilities in the province are two buildings previously used as evacuation centers which were modified for use of asymptomatic and mild cases located in Barangay San Roque, Mexico town and Barangay Sta. Catalina in Lubao.

Aside from these facilities, Covid-19 patients in this province are also being housed at the National Government Administrative Center which has 323 cubicles, and Athletes’ Building B with 170 rooms, both in New Clark City.

As of May 27, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in this province is 19,137 with 2,448 active cases. The total number of recoveries is 15,781 while the total number of deaths is 908.

Source: Philippines News Agency