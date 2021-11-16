﻿P5-M smuggled cigarettes intercepted in NoCot

Policemen have foiled an attempt by suspected smugglers to transport PHP5 million worth of cigarettes and arrested five suspects in Makilala, North Cotabato, a top regional police official said Monday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, the director of Police Regional Office in Soccsksargen (PRO-12), said a police team manning a checkpoint in Barangay Old Bulatukan, Makilala, North Cotabato were initially alerted early Sunday morning about the possible entry of a truck loaded with contrabands.

Tagum said around 4:30 a.m., a 6-wheeler cargo truck was flagged down and upon inspection yielded boxes of cigarettes and an unlicensed gun.

“The cargo truck with the contraband was heading to General Santos City from Davao del Sur,” Tagum said in a statement.

He identified the arrested suspects as Rey Arnold Etil Mariscal, Rheno Quiao Mariscal, Romulo Calibo Soria, Pablito Agravante Elorcha, and Glenn Torres Judilla, all currently detained at the PRO-12 headquarters in Barangay Tambler, General Santos City.

“The seizure of these smuggled items is the result of persistent information operation efforts of men and women of Police Regional Office 12. This only manifests that our relentless effort to curve illegal activities in our area of responsibility can be achieved with our collaborative actions along with the community,” Tagum said.

Source: Philippines News Agency