﻿P5.6-M worth of banned pork products seized in NegOcc

The ban on the entry of pork and its by-products in Negros Occidental netted some PHP5.6 million worth of items seized in various points of entry of the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27.

The provincial government prohibits pigs and pork-based goods coming from Luzon and Mindanao to protect its PHP6-billion swine industry from the African swine fever (ASF).

In a report submitted to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, chair of the Provincial ASF Task Force on Monday, Dr. Renante Decena, provincial veterinarian, and task force co-chair, said some 32.641 tons of assorted pork products were intercepted during the said period.

The products were seized during the inspections at the airport, seaports, and other borders.

“For the past week alone, a total of PHP43,700 worth of pork and pork-related products were apprehended from hand-carried, checked-in baggage and cargo trucks arriving at the Bacolod-Silay Airport, and seaports at the Bacolod Real Estate Development Corp. (Bredco) in Bacolod City and Escalante City,” Decena said.

He added that measures against the possible entry of the ASF-contaminated products were further intensified during the holiday season.

Decena also reported that from December 21 to 27 alone, the province’s quarantine team inspected a total of 4,214 incoming vehicles and refrigerated container vans.

All products allowed to enter Negros Occidental were properly inspected and found to have complete documents, Decena said.

The Provincial ASF Task Force also inspected and monitored 57 supermarkets, grocery stores, and online sellers of frozen meat products last week.

In Western Visayas, the Department of Agriculture (DA) also stepped up efforts to keep the region’s PHP20-billion swine industry ASF-free as demand for pork products increases during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

DA-6 executive director Remelyn Recoter urged the public to refrain from buying pork and pork products online as it is not known where these items are coming from.

