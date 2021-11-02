﻿P5.3-M cocaine, firearm seized in Tawi-Tawi town

Law enforcers have arrested an alleged big-time drug suspect and seized from him a kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of PHP5.3 million and an M-16 Armalite rifle in an operation in Pundohan Tapis, Barangay Sipangkot, Sitangkai in Tawi-Tawi on Friday afternoon.

Capt. Alberto Bartolome, police chief of Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi, on Saturday identified the suspect as Basir Daud, 49, who was arrested in his residence.

The police carried out the anti-drug operation following days of surveillance on the suspect’s illegal drug trade activity.

The arresting team consisted of personnel of the Sitangkai town police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Philippine Marines.

Bartolome said the suspect, who is now under the custody of the Sitangkai Municipal Police Station, will be charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

He said an investigation is ongoing to determine Daud’s source of drugs.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, lauded the team for the successful arrest of the suspect.

Ugale ordered the regional police force to maintain the momentum in its fight against illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency