﻿P322-M released to PUV drivers via service contracting program

A total of PHP322.4 million have been distributed to drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles (PUV) as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) Service Contracting Program.

In a Facebook post, the DOTr said the amount includes the initial payout of PHP4,000, weekly payout, and one-time incentive given to those who have joined the program.

It said PUV drivers who joined the program last year until April 30, 2021, are entitled to receive a one-time incentive of PHP25,000, while those who joined the program from May 1 until June 15 will receive PHP20,000.

“Sa huling tala ng LTFRB, 12,315 drivers na ang nakakuha ng initial payout at 3,006 drivers naman ang nakatanggap na ng kanilang 25K onboarding incentive sa buong bansa (Based on the last accounting by the LTFRB, 12,315 drivers have received the initial payout while 3,006 drivers have received their PHP25,000 onboarding incentive throughout the country),” the DOTr said.

In addition, it said drivers under the program will receive an additional PHP7,000 if they log in through the LTFRB Driver mobile application (app) for five days a week.

The app can be downloaded at https://go.sakay.ph/driver and can be installed on an android mobile phone.

For drivers and operators who are yet to join the program, it said they may register at www.servicecontracting.ph or watch a video guide at bit.ly/SCInfomercialVideo.

For any inquiries, it said the public can also contact the LTFRB through its official Facebook page or call the LTFRB Program Implementing Unit Office at (02) 8529 – 7111 loc. 845 or at the LTFRB 25/7 hotline at 1342.

