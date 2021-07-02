﻿P30-M hatchery to rise in Ligao City, Albay

LIGAO CITY – A PHP30-million multi-species hatchery will soon rise in an upland village here to spur fish production and contribute to Albay province’s aquaculture industry.

The facility, to be built in Barangay Maonon here, will be a partnership between the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 5 (Bicol) and the city government of Ligao, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo said in an interview on Friday.

“The facility sits on a half-hectare (5,000-sq. meter) land donated by the city government where construction work would start in August and (is) expected to be completed in December this year,” he said.

At a project brief held on Wednesday, BFAR-5 Director Nelson Bien presented the project site development plan to Cabredo and Ligao City Mayor Patricia Gonzalez-Alsua.

Bien said the hatchery could raise various fish species, such as milkfish, mangrove crabs, saline tilapia, and jumbo tiger shrimp.

Cabredo expressed hope that the hatchery production project would significantly contribute to the increasing demand for the commodities in Albay and the region.

Citing the BFAR feasibility study, the newbie lawmaker said the hatchery would not only cater to the needs of the people and fisherfolk in Albay but other provinces in Bicol and the entire Luzon, as well.

“This is considered to be a big leap in the aquaculture industry and open opportunities for economic growth,” he said.

Citing BFAR statistics, Cabredo said milkfish, for instance, has the highest demand at 25 million fingerlings in the province.

“With the breeding and hatchery of milkfish in Ligao, it is assumed to produce 4.8 million, which is 19 percent of the total demand for milkfish in Albay,” he said.

The BFAR statistics showed that Bicol’s demand-supply requirements for the major marine commodity are as follows: saline tilapia, 47.9 million fingerlings; milkfish fry, 184 million; mangrove crablets, 36.3 million; and giant tiger shrimp, 69.5 million.

The hatchery project is in line with Republic Act 10950, which establishes a multi-species marine hatchery in the City of Ligao, principally authored by former representative Fernando V. Gonzalez

Source: Philippines News Agency