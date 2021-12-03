﻿P3.2-M shabu from S. Africa seized in Bataan

Some PHP3.2 million worth of shabu was seized from a lady consignee during a controlled delivery operation in Hermosa, Bataan on Wednesday afternoon.

In his report on Thursday, Col. Joel Tampis, director of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, said joint operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police (PNP) immediately arrested Arlyne Gemzon after she received the parcel containing the drugs in her residence.

Tampis said confiscated from Gemzon were the package of shabu weighing some 472 grams and with Dangerous Drug Board-estimated value of PHP3,209,600, and assorted government IDs.

Authorities said the illegal substance which was concealed in a package declared as clothing came from Capetown, South Africa and arrived at the Port of Clark on Nov. 30, 2021.

The parcel was then shipped to Hermosa, prompting them to launch a controlled delivery operation, Tampis said.

He said appropriate charges for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) will be filed against the suspect.

“Continuous proactive operations are being carried out as Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) invigorates its efforts to wipe out all forms of illegal drugs to achieve its quest for a drug-free Central Luzon,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, PRO3 regional director, in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency