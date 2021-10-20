﻿P247-M legislative building seen to create jobs for Ilonggos

The city government on Monday broke ground for its PHP246.89-million legislative building that will be constructed at the Kerr Compound located just at the back of the Iloilo City hall building.

The eight-storey building financed from the city’s general fund for calendar year 2017 and 2019 is expected to be completed in eight months.

In his message during the blended ceremony, Mayor Jerry Treñas said the local government continues to embark on big projects that are expected to provide jobs to Ilonggos during this time of pandemic.

“This is the only way to make sure that everyone will also have jobs,” he said.

He added that amid the challenges caused by the pandemic, the local government is grateful for launching initiatives and putting up projects such the molecular laboratory, quarantine facilities, and soon to rise Iloilo City Action and Response (ICARE) command center buildings at the Gaisano Iloilo City Center (ICC), and in Barangays Calumpang and Balantang.

“The walls of this building that will house our beloved legislators will be the witness of the hard work and perseverance of our local government leaders as they craft ordinances and resolutions for the betterment of the city, and generate resources and revenues for the city’s development plans, program objectives and priorities,” he added.

The project with a total floor area of roughly 4,320 square meters will be occupied by the offices of the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), SP secretariat, conference rooms, session halls, and an auditorium with a capacity of over 250.

It will also have a cafeteria and office of the building official at the ground level, city architect Regina Gregorio said in her project brief.

“We hope to decongest our main city hall building and augment further not only the office spaces but the elevators as well. We will be constructing a bridge way from the third level of the legislative building connecting it to the main building,” she said.

Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon said the construction of the legislative building is proof that the city will “surely continue to level up”.

Ilonggo Senator Franklin Drilon, who joined in the ceremony virtually, said the fact that the project is funded without any assistance from the national government indicates that Iloilo is way ahead of any cities and local government units (LGUs) in terms of self-sufficiency.

The ground-breaking ceremony was also participated in by Iloilo City lone district Representative Julienne Baronda and other officials of the local government.

