﻿P245-M Pampanga bypass road project to finish this January

The PHP245.43-million bypass road in this province designed to provide an alternative route for motorists coming from Magalang to Angeles City and vice versa, is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado personally inspected on Friday the ongoing Angeles-Magalang bypass road project which is now on its final stage.

Started in 2019, the project includes the development of two-lane and four-lane roads with a total length of 2.605 kilometers, of which 1,080 kilometers are already existing, and the construction of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) overpass with a length of 84 meters.

Once completed by Pampanga’s Third District Engineering Office, the bypass road is expected to significantly ease the heavy traffic that is often experienced at the intersection of Magalang-Angeles Road and Don Aniceto Gueco Avenue.

“It will be a big relief to motorists if we can shorten to 30 minutes the previously long trip between Barangay Balibago in Angeles City to Magalang and as explained by DPWH Regional Director Roseller Tolentino, this road could serve as an alternative route and it will help to ease the heavy traffic experienced in Pulung Maragul Rotonda due to the large volumes of vehicles passing the area,” Mercado said during a briefing.

Aside from the bypass road, the DPWH chief also inspected other projects being implemented in the province including the alternate site building of DPWH-Central Luzon located within the regional office compound. It is a six-story multi-purpose structure with a total floor area of 25,530 square meters.

In a briefing, Tolentino informed the secretary that the first three floors of the building will serve as the new regional headquarters of the DPWH, while the remaining upper floors will be made the extension office and command center of the DPWH Management Committee that can be used in the event of any disaster.

Mercado then proceeded to the newly constructed standard office building of the Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office also inside the DPWH Regional Office III compound.

The new structure will provide employees with better mobility and a more convenient and work-friendly environment.

Meanwhile, the DPWH completed two connectivity projects in Nueva Ecija that are expected to boost local economies, provide safer and faster delivery of agricultural produce to markets, and offer the public comfortable travel and quicker access to social and healthcare services.

Armando Z. Manabat, chief of the DPWH-Nueva Ecija 1st District Engineering Office, said the two projects with total funding of PHP468 million are now open to motorists traveling from Sto. Domingo to the towns of Aliaga and Talavera.

“The DPWH firmly believes that the newly built roads and bridges will greatly contribute to the enhancement of inter-town connectivity in this part of Nueva Ecija,” Manabat said in a social media post on Friday.

The construction of the 2.20-kilometer road and the 90.80-meter bridge that traverses Barangay Dolores, Sto. Domingo and Barangay San Carlos, Aliaga received a budget of PHP233.5 million while a total of PHP234.4-million was released by the national government for the construction of a 2.47-kilometer road that now connects Barangay San Agustin in Sto. Domingo and Barangay Pag-asa in Talavera.

Manabat said the recently-completed projects are now providing the motoring public with a seamless travel experience as the usual travel time between the municipalities has been reduced by over 50 percent.

“The drive time between Sto. Domingo and Talavera have become faster because, from 30 minutes, it is estimated that it only takes 10 minutes to reach the barangays that were linked by the newly constructed road and bridge, thus avoiding passing through the common traffic chokepoints along the Sicsican-Sto. Domingo Road and the section of Maharlika Highway where the business district of Talavera is located,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency