﻿P24-M sports facilities to rise in Aurora town

Some PHP23.76 million worth of sports facilities will soon be constructed in San Luis, Aurora as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the potentials of the youth in sports and boost the local tourism and economy.

Roderick Andal, district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways-Aurora District Engineering Office (DPWH-ADEO), said on Monday the facilities can be used for major sporting events in the province which is one of the country’s premier tourist destinations, especially during the summer season.

He cited the importance of modern sports facilities for the training and development of Aurora-based athletes and for the promotion of active and healthy lifestyle by providing residents with amenities that are accessible and safe to use.

“We recognize the importance of strengthening the potential of our youth in sports by constructing facilities that will definitely help improve their skills. We also believe that these sports facilities, when completed, will boost the spirit of our aspiring athletes and many more people will be attracted to play sports,” he said in a social media post.

The project includes a 1,761-square meter covered court, designed to be a venue for indoor sports such as volleyball, badminton, and sepak takraw.

An outdoor tennis court and four comfort rooms that visitors can use are also set to be built.

Andal said the projects are expected to be completed in June 2022.

Last July, the DPWH has completed a PHP99-million sports facility in Baler, the capital town of Aurora.

The outdoor sports complex has a swimming pool, an oval track, and a grandstand that can accommodate around 2,000 spectators during large conventions and events.

Andal earlier said the project is seen to benefit Aurora’s tourism industry with the holding of sports tournaments once the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

Source: Philippines News Agency