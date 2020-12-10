﻿P22-M access road to S. Leyte tourist site completed

The construction of the PHP22.6-million access road leading to a tourist site in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte has been completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Thursday.

Ma. Margarita Junia, DPWH Southern Leyte chief, said the project involved concreting nearly one kilometer stretch of the two-lane road that would provide tourists easy access to the view deck at the highest point of Anas hill.

The destination is popular among locals and nature-loving tourists who want fresh air and a cool environment, with the scenic views of the historic Limasawa Island, Sogod Bay to the east, and the Bohol Sea to the west.

Junia said the field office started its construction in February under the convergence program with the Department of Tourism.

This is also part of the 0+10-point economic agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte aimed at promoting rural and value chain development toward increasing agricultural and rural enterprise productivity and rural tourism, she added.

“We managed to identify sites that have the potential to draw more tourists in the province which would hopefully spur development for communities near these sites,” Junia said.

Padre Burgos, a 5th class town in Southern Leyte, is approximately 163 kilometers from Tacloban City, the regional center of Eastern Visayas.

The province is known for its world-class dive sites, caves, extreme adventure sites, waterfalls, safari, river trekking, crater lake trekking, fish feeding, island escapades, beach fun, and religious journeys.

