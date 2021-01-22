﻿P213-M modern public market, terminal to rise in Sarangani town

The municipal government of Maasim in Sarangani province is pushing for the construction starting this year of its PHP213 million modern public market and transport terminal.

Maasim Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao said Thursday the initial preparations are ongoing for the development of the two facilities, which are among the local government’s priority infrastructure projects.

He said the construction of the new public market complex will cost around PHP115 million while the transport terminal requires an investment of around PHP98 million.

These will be funded by the national government, through the office of Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao, he said.

The mayor said they pushed for the implementation of the two projects to open up fresh opportunities for residents, especially the business sector, and eventually generate more income for the local government.

“This is part of our commitment to sustain the economic growth and development of the municipality,” he said in a statement.

Pacquiao said the “modern and bigger public market” will have a total of 176 stalls — 48 allotted for the fish and seafood section, 48 for the meat section, 60 for dry goods section, and 20 for the food court.

The transport terminal will be equipped with modern amenities and spaces to accommodate buses, passenger vans and other public utility vehicles.

In August last year, the municipal government started the construction of a PHP8 million multipurpose building situated within its municipal hall complex.

Maasim, a first-class coastal municipality, has continued to flourish as an investment and trading hub in Sarangani in the past several years.

It hosts the 210-megawatt coal-fired power plant of the Sarangani Energy Corp. and several major aquaculture ventures.

Source: Philippines News agency