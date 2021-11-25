﻿P20-M cash incentive awaits Sorsogon villages with high vax rate

The provincial government of Sorsogon will give a cash incentive to the top 20 out of the 541 barangays with the highest vaccination rate in relation to population.

In an interview on Wednesday, Salvador Mendoza, provincial information officer, said the top 20 villages will receive PHP1 million each.

“The said incentive is part of the province’s strategy to ramp up vaccination rate. The top 20 barangays with the highest vaccination rate by Dec. 31, 2021, will be the winners,” Mendoza said.

He added that “it will be the discretion of the barangays on how they will spend the money if it will be for development projects or social services”.

In his Executive Order (EO) No. 29-2021 issued recently, Governor Francis Escudero said other strategies for stepping-up vaccination activities were allowed in the different local government units (LGUs) of the province.

“LGUs shall have the delegated powers to provide exemptions to requirements on travel, gatherings for those fully vaccinated, and lower alert level in barangays and municipality. Conduct of weekend vaccination or activities after office hours (will be allowed) to provide an opportunity for those who cannot leave their workplaces during office hours or during weekdays,” the EO read.

Escudero also said the main vaccination site should remain operational in addition to the teams conducting vaccination activities catering to barangays as satellite inoculation sites.

Other incentives allowed to be given by LGUs to further encourage individuals to be vaccinated were the provision of food items, goods, and other essential products to vaccinees; conduct of raffle promos; providing special privileges to vaccinated individuals such as special areas for dine-in services in restaurants; providing discounts to vaccinated individuals; and less restrictive protocols for fully vaccinated people.

Mendoza added that no swab test results are required for fully vaccinated tourists.

“All fully vaccinated asymptomatic tourists shall no longer be required a negative test result upon entry in the province but tourists shall not be allowed to be accommodated in any residence outside of their designated hotel or resort,” he said.

On the other hand, returning residents will no longer be required to undergo quarantine or swab tests provided that everyone in the household where they shall be staying is fully vaccinated.

