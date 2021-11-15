﻿P2-M reward for Iligan’s most efficient village in waste mgm’t

An incentive worth PHP2 million will be given by the local government of Iligan City to the barangay that can implement the most efficient solid waste management.

During the “Kapehan sa Iligan” program streamed online on Sunday, Engr. Celso Layos, the officer-in-charge of the city government’s Solid Waste Management and Pollution Control Division, said the incentive can be used by the barangay to further improve its existing solid waste management programs.

Layos said the criteria for judging include the existence of a functional Barangay Materials Recovery Facility (BMRF), a residual containment area where garbage materials are segregated, and compost pits.

“Every purok (community) must have compost pits, and each household needs to comply. It is also important that we see in our records that there were no mixed garbage materials,” he said in vernacular.

Layos noted a significant improvement in the villages’ solid waste management efforts, especially in coastal areas, since the competition was opened.

Source: Philippines News Agency