﻿P2.3-M marijuana plants uprooted in upland SoCot village

Anti-narcotics operatives in South Cotabato have uprooted at least 11,500 fully grown marijuana plants in remote Barangay Miasong of Tupi town, authorities reported Monday.

Kath Abad, PDEA-Soccsksargen (PDEA-12) spokesperson, said Monday the marijuana plantation is maintained by three cultivators who evaded arrest.

“The three identified suspects were no longer in the area when the anti-narcotic agents and police operatives arrived so they just proceeded with the uprooting of marijuana plants,” Abad said in an interview on the raid that took place on Sunday afternoon.

She said that after getting samples for laboratory testing the marijuana plants with an estimated value of PHP2.3 million were burned by the authorities in the area.

In a statement, Col. Nathaniel Villegas, South Cotabato provincial police director, said his office has backed up the operation by sending police personnel to work with PDEA-12 which resulted in the successful uprooting of the marijuana plants.

“This success is of great help in the reduction of marijuana supply,” Villegas said.

He stressed that the PNP’s campaign on illegal drugs will continue even to the extreme underground marijuana cultivation.

“The South Cotabato PNP is fully determined to pursue and go after these illegal deeds,” Villegas said.

Abad said they are preparing to file a case against the three suspects who remain at large.

“They will be charged with violation of Section 16 of R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) that is for the cultivation of the illegal marijuana plants,” Abad said.

Source: Philippines News Agency