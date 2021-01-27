﻿P2.3-M drugs misdeclared as toys seized at Mandaue post office

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Visayas busted an attempt to smuggle PHP2.3-million undocumented dangerous drugs using the state postal service.

Levi Ortiz, PDEA-7 regional director, said Tuesday the drugs seized at the Mandaue Central Post Office in Barangay Subangdaku here were consigned to fictitious names of pharmaceutical establishments.

Personnel of the agency’s team in Mandaue City, local police, and PhilPost officials conducted the anti-drug operation on Monday after an informant from the Philpost reported to them about the shipment’s derogatory entry in the bill of lading.

Ortiz said PDEA-7 agents and the police recovered 14 different dangerous drugs allegedly used by individuals addicted to these types of anti-depressant drugs.

“They are anti-depressants, mostly sedatives (that) if abused can cause hallucinations and other harmful effects to the body,” Ortiz told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The operatives confiscated 2,233 pieces of Onax; 1,759 pieces of Tramadol; 1,039 pieces Diazepam; 207 pieces of muscle relaxer Carisoprodol; 200 pieces of Lorazepam; 146 pieces of Clonazepam; 60 pieces of Zolpidem; 60 pieces of Methylphenidate; 59 pieces of Phenobarbital; 30 pieces of Temazepam; 28 pieces Alprazolam; 27 pieces of Lepica; and 15 pieces of Duromine.

Ortiz said the agency is now investigating to identify the smuggler of the anti-depressant drugs shipped without the necessary documentation.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 information officer, told PNA that the drugs were misdeclared as toys, souvenir items, and tools.

The total estimated market value of confiscated dangerous drugs is PHP2,367,712.82.

Ortiz said present during the inventory were Subangdaku village councilman Benedicto Albaño, Mandaue Central Post Office Postmaster Josephine Layco and a media representative.

Source: Philippines News agency