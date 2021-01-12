﻿P197-M Navy facilities to rise in Zambales

Various facilities for Philippine Navy personnel will soon be constructed at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gontioqui (NSLG) in San Antonio, Zambales.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar led the groundbreaking ceremonies for the PHP197.2-million project on Friday, marking the first Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) program of the department with the Philippine Navy.

“We’re happy that we’ve launched our first Convergence Special Support Program with the Department of National Defense (DND) for the Philippine Navy,” Villar said in a statement.

The TIKAS program was initiated for the mutual benefit of the two government agencies wherein the DND could mount projects with the DPWH while safeguarding the latter’s projects in conflict areas.

Soon to rise in the military installation are foreign barracks worth PHP32 million; buds barracks 1 (PHP17 million); buds barracks 2 (PHP17 million); barracks with parking bay (PHP15.1 million); female barracks (PHP12.9 million); foreign barracks 2 (PHP28 million); naval station headquarters (PHP20.5 million); and married enlisted personnel living quarters with ground floor parking (PHP54.7 million).

The construction will start on February 8.

Villar earlier commended officials of DPWH 3 (Central Luzon) for ensuring that the facilities would be delivered on time.

“Considering the vastness of territorial waters that the Navy has to protect and defend, more training facilities and barracks are soon to be constructed,” he said.

Villar also thanked DPWH-3 Director Roseller A. Tolentino and the Zambales District Engineering Office, headed by district engineer Edward Ricardo Ramos, which will construct the facilities.

Also present during the groundbreaking rites were Navy Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo J Bacordo and Zambales 2nd District Rep. Cheryl D. Montalla. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency