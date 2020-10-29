﻿P19-M marijuana seized in Angeles City

Some PHP19 million worth of marijuana was seized in a buy-bust operation along Don Juico Avenue, Barangay Malabanias here Thursday.

Col. Joyce Patrick Sangalang, director of the Angeles City Police, said the operation also resulted in the arrest of Cris Ramos, 45, a resident of 9 Sol P. Bella, Imus, and Baby Girl Miguel of Lot 6, Block 11 Phase 1, Paradahan 2, Tanza, both in Cavite.

Confiscated from them were 155 pieces of suspected dried marijuana bricks and 16 pieces of vacuum-sealed tubes containing suspected dried marijuana stalks weighing 162 kg., valued by the Dangerous Drug Board at PHP19.44 million; one PHP1,000 marked bill with boodle money used in the transaction; and one black Mitsubishi Xpander with conduction sticker B6Q665.

Sangalang said the two suspects and the evidence were brought to the Angeles City Police Station 4 for documentation and proper disposition.

Complaints for violation of Section 5 in relation to Sections 26 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were filed against the two at the Angeles City Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency