﻿P19-M greenhouses in Antique town ready in Sept

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – Antique’s Office of Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) is constructing seven greenhouses in Barangay Aningalan, San Remigio town to ensure farmers will be able to produce high-value commercial crops even during the off-season.

“The construction of the seven greenhouses is now about 30 percent,” said OPA chief Nicolasito Calawag in an interview on Friday, adding that it will all be ready for use in September.

He said construction of the seven greenhouses is funded with PHP19 million from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and started in March this year in a one-hectare lot in Barangay Aningalan.

“By September, when the greenhouses are already finished the farmers will be trained on how to plant high-value crops like broccoli, cauliflower, and even the cut flowers that could thrive in a cold environment,” he said.

He said the interested farmers from the municipality will be trained in the production of high-value crops by OPA technicians.

The farmers in Aningalan after their training can already apply the technology on high-value crops production in their farms, Calawag said.

In a separate interview, San Remigio Mayor Margarito Mission, Jr., said he is looking forward for the project to take off to further boost the income of farmers.

“The farmers in Aningalan are already into producing high-value crops, but with the greenhouse and the training provided them their livelihood will further improve,” he said.

He said that Aningalan, located at a high altitude, has a cool climate conducive for the planting of high-value crops

Source: Philippines News Agency