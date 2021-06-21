﻿P15-M lotto jackpot ticket sold in Nueva Ecija

A lone bettor from Nueva Ecija bagged the PHP15.4-million jackpot prize draw of the regular Lotto 6/42 on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 23-02-31-20-06-28 with a jackpot of PHP15,445,170. The ticket was purchased in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Some 36 other bettors who guessed five correct number combinations won PHP24,000 each, the PCSO said.

Around 1,618 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four out of the six winning combinations while 23,199 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency