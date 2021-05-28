﻿P132-M nuclear magnetic resonance lab to rise in Visayas

The Visayas will soon have a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) laboratory, which will be housed at the University of San Agustin, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said on Friday.

This will be the first NMR laboratory outside the National Capital Region and Region 4-A, he said.

“The NMR facility will be used to study the physical, chemical, and biological properties to determine molecular identity and structure of materials in the ‘Tuklas Lunas’ (drug discovery) program of the DOST,” Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara told the Philippine News Agency.

Tuklas Lunas program enables the DOST to harness the country’s biodiversity to develop supplements, herbal drugs, and functional foods, she added.

The DOST central office has allocated PHP124 million for the NMR, while PHP8.1 million will come from the DOST-Region 6. Guevara said the agency targets to start this project by June, and sees construction would end by May 2023.

De la Peña, meanwhile, clarified that even if the NMR will be located at the USA, this is not for the university’s exclusive use. “It can be used by other universities in the Visayas such as the University of San Carlos, and the University of the Philippines, as well as universities in Mindanao. Probably an NMR could rise in Mindanao later,” he told the PNA.

He added that several “balik scientists” currently in the United States have expressed interest to work at the NMR.

“They possess extensive R&D (research and development) experience in drug discovery and development using NMR. Thus, there is enough competency to manage this NMR facility and strengthen the capacities of the regions through human resource development, resource sharing, and R&D,” de la Peña said.

Source: Philippines News Agency