﻿P12-M worth of illegal Chinese products seized

Some PHP12-million worth of Chinese cigarettes, medical supplies and alternative medicines for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were seized in two simultaneous operations in the cities of Mandaluyong and Parañaque.

In a statement Monday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said PHP5 million worth of boxes of various Chinese cigarettes and medicines such as the Linhua Qingwen Jiaonang, an alternative medicine apparently used for Covid-19, were confiscated from a storage facility in Mandaluyong City last March 25.

A makeshift clinic and two intravenous sets in the facility also suggested that it is being used to treat patients suspected of having Covid-19.

Chinese cigarettes, face masks, face shields and medicines with an estimated worth of PHP7 million were also seized from a second storage facility in Parañaque City.

The Manila International Container Port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and the National Bureau of Investigation, launched the simultaneous operation.

The confiscated items were brought to a BOC facility “to undergo further inventory and investigation” for the possible violation of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Intellectual Property Laws of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency