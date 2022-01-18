﻿P12-M non-food supplies sent to S. Leyte typhoon victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed PHP12.03 million worth of non-food items to families affected by Typhoon Odette in the past four weeks, the agency reported on Monday.

The items include 3,708 pieces of hygiene kits, 2,667 pieces of kitchen sets, 552 pieces of sleeping kits, 1,900 pieces of collapsible water containers, and 404 rolls of laminated sacks.

Abelardo Bibat, DSWD regional information officer said recipients of these non-food items are residents of Limasawa, San Juan, Saint Bernard, Padre Burgos, Anahawan, Bontoc, Sogod, Maasin City, Hinundayan, Hinunangan, Libagon, Liloan, Malitbog, Macrohon, Pintuyan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Silago, and Tomas Oppus in Southern Leyte; and Dulag in Leyte.

“These non-food items are intended for families with totally damaged houses to ease their day-to-day living conditions since some of them were not able to save their things when the typhoon struck,” Bibat said in a phone interview.

Hygiene kits consists of toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary napkin, bath soap, shampoo, detergent, nail clipper, and shaver.

Sleeping kits contain blankets, mats, and mosquito nets while inside the kitchen sets are spoons, forks, plates, glasses, pot, and frying pan.

Meanwhile, the DSWD has released 130,513 family food packs worth PHP76.27 million in 19 towns of Southern Leyte province, 10 towns of Leyte, and Mercedes in Eastern Samar.

Based on DSWD’s preliminary report, Typhoon Odette has affected 312,202 families or 1,202,762 individuals when it crossed Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions on Dec. 16, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency