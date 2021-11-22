﻿P12.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zambo City

Lawmen have seized some PHP12.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from a warehouse here, a top police official disclosed Saturday.

Col. Rexmel Reyes, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the contraband was discovered Friday afternoon at a warehouse in Barangay Divisoria.

Reyes said operatives of the ZCPO’s Station 5 and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) discovered the smuggled cigarettes a day after a portion of the warehouse caught fire.

The discovery of the contraband came after personnel of the BFP and ZCPO’s Station 5 conducted a follow-up investigation to determine the cause of the fire that transpired at the warehouse on Thursday, Reyes said.

He said personnel of the ZCPO’s Station 5 coordinated with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to launch the operation Friday and resulted in the confiscation of some 354 master cases and 62 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes worth PHP12.4 million.

He said no illegal drugs were found after personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, upon coordination, inspected the smuggled cigarettes.

He said an investigation is ongoing to determine ownership of the smuggled cigarettes as well as that of the warehouse, whether or not, it is rented.

“The caretaker run away and never return just after opening the gate of the warehouse,” he said.

Reyes added that the confiscated cigarettes are now in the custody of the BOC for proper disposition.

Source: Philippines News Agency