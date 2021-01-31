﻿P100-K reward up for arrest of Tulunan bombers

The local government has offered a PHP100,000 bounty to anyone who can give information for the arrest of suspects responsible for the January 27 bombing here that killed one and injured three others.

This came about the Sangguniang Bayan members unanimously approved on Thursday to allocate funds for the reward and financial assistance to the victims.

“The decision was based on the recommendation from the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC),” Mayor Reuel Limbungan said in an interview by reporters Friday.

He said bounty aims to encourage witnesses to come forward and give information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

“Let justice be served to the bombing victims,” Limbungan said.

He said the family of fruit vendor Gina Paunon, 53, will receive PHP100,000 to support their livelihood.

The three wounded victims will also receive PHP10,000 each aside from their free hospitalization.

No one from inside the passenger bus was injured in the blast that took place shortly before 1 p.m. near a waiting shed in Barangay Sibsib, where a YBL unit was about to unload passengers.

Meanwhile, the town council here is set to invite officials and representatives of the Yellow Bus Line (YBL) to shed light on the possible motive for the bombing incident.

Initial police investigation pointed to extortion as the possible motive behind the attack.

In a statement, however, the YBL management denied any extortion threat to the company before the attack.

