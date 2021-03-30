﻿P10-M swine multiplier farm to rise in Bohol

A PHP10-million swine multiplier and technology demonstration farm will soon rise in the neighboring province of Bohol, the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) said.

DA-7 announced on Monday that the agency’s Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), local hog farmers and the local government unit of Jagna town in Bohol have partnered for this project, which already broke ground, for the improvement of the swine industry in the island and Central Visayas region.

The multi-million-peso multiplier farm which was awarded by the DA National Livestock Program through ATI-7 to Jagna, Bohol will have a 60-sow level capacity.

In a statement, DA Undersecretary for Livestock Dr. William Medrano said this is part of the government’s initiative to help hasten recovery and restoration of livelihood of farmers especially those hog growers affected by the pandemic and African swine fever (ASF).

“The establishment of this multiplier farm is aimed at sustaining (an) eligible source of quality hogs that would be available and accessible to the local farmers,” Medrano said.

DA-7 regional director Salvador Diputado said the project is also part of the department’s Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) and Bantay ASF sa Barangay (BABay ASF) programs.

“The programs are initiatives of Agriculture Secretary William Dar to ensure that our region is protected against the ASF and for the repopulation of hogs in the region since we are ASF-free,” Diputado said.

Diputado added the BABay ASF program institutionalizes the quick response team against the ASF in the barangay level which is also aligned with the establishment of the multiplier farm for the repopulation of hogs in areas not affected by the ASF.

The swine multiplier farm is situated inside the Jagna Eco Park in barangay Tubodmar in Jagna, Bohol.

Source: Philippines News Agency