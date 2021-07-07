﻿P10-M illegal drugs seized in Caraga since Sept. 2020

BUTUAN CITY – The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) reported the confiscation of over PHP10 million worth of illegal drugs in the area during the series of crackdowns from September last year to July 4 this year.

During the period, a total of 428 suspects were also arrested during the anti-illegal drugs operations.

“The intensified anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted by the different police stations and units in Caraga amidst the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019,” PRO-13 chief, Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

He also added that a total of 387 anti-drugs operations were done by the different police stations and units in Caraga during the period.

A total of 919.29 grams of shabu worth over PHP10.8 million and 499.71 grams of marijuana worth around PHP27,000 were seized during these operations.

“Based on the records provided by the Regional Operations Division of PRO-13, the biggest haul of illegal drugs took place in Barangay Taligaman, Butuan City where the buy-bust operation yielded PHP531,000 worth of shabu from a drug peddler on June 30, 2021,” Caramat said.

In the provinces, the Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO) ranked first in the number of suspects arrested with 93, followed by the Butuan City Police Office with 92, the Surigao del Norte PPO with 81, Surigao Del Sur PPO and Agusan del Sur PPO with 79 each, and the Dinagat Island PPO with one.

Caramat said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Caraga also arrested two drug suspects during the period while the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO-13 arrested one.

He said most of the anti-illegal drugs operations from September last year until the early part of this month were done through search warrants and buy-busts.

“Our motivation is to win over illegal drugs. With our relentless campaign glued on the rule of law coupled with the support of the local government units and the community, we will emerge victorious against the drug menace,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency